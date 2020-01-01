 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

by Flowermate

Write a review
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer
Flowermate Vaping Portable Vaporizers Flowermate V5.0 Pro Dry Herb Vaporizer

$169.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range the Flowermate V5.0s PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better! Use the borosilicate mouthpiece to get thick clouds and also a pure clean flavor. Features: 1. Non Combustion 2. Adjustable Air Flow 3. Fully Isolated Air Path for Pure and Clean Performance 4. Built with the Best Medical Grade Materials 5. OLED Display Screen 6. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Flowermate Logo
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world.