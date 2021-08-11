About this product

Our Original Salted, Handcrafted Delta-8 Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. Users describe the experience of Delta 8 as a smooth, lucid buzz with no paranoia and a lessening of anxiety. Experience a relaxed body high with a feeling of calmness, euphoria, and an ability to clearly focus. Please enjoy responsibly: Must be 21 years of age or older Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery when sing this product. Do not use if pregnant or breast feeding. These statement have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Contains THC*, (<0.3% Delta 9) derived from Hemp. *THC can cause you to fail a drug test, use at your own discretion