  Home
  Shop
  Delta-8 THC
  Delta-8 THC edibles
  Karma Delta-8 Caramels

Karma Delta-8 Caramels

by Flowerz

Flowerz Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Karma Delta-8 Caramels
Flowerz Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Karma Delta-8 Caramels

About this product

Our Original Salted, Handcrafted Delta-8 Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. Users describe the experience of Delta 8 as a smooth, lucid buzz with no paranoia and a lessening of anxiety. Experience a relaxed body high with a feeling of calmness, euphoria, and an ability to clearly focus. Please enjoy responsibly: Must be 21 years of age or older Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive or operate heavy machinery when sing this product. Do not use if pregnant or breast feeding. These statement have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Contains THC*, (<0.3% Delta 9) derived from Hemp. *THC can cause you to fail a drug test, use at your own discretion

About this brand

Flowerz Logo
Flowerz was developed as a way to connect communities to responsibly sourced hemp-derived products so that they can have access to more cost-effective alternative medicines that help promote anxiety relief, pain reduction, sleep, and a healthy lifestyle. The cannabinoid market is incredibly new and with significant confusion present throughout the United States, we are here to provide some much-needed clarity. We work with organic farms, sustainable growers, and certified manufacturers to provide the best possible products while setting the standard of quality that all hemp-derived products should adhere to.

