 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Polaris

Polaris

by Fluent Cannabis Care

Write a review
Fluent Cannabis Care Cannabis Flower Polaris

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Polaris was bred specifically for its potent psychoactive effects that blanket both mind and body. Based on the Indica classic Grandaddy Purple, Polaris is an Indica-dominant strain that manages to deliver a heavy feeling of full-body relaxation and cerebral euphoria that medical patients appreciate for nighttime use. Flower products give patients the full cannabinoid and terpene profile of each specific strain, ensuring a well-rounded cannabis experience and a great taste.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fluent Cannabis Care Logo
We strive to make the most consistent, highest quality cannabis in the industry because we care about our customers and want them to have the very best outcomes. We spare nothing when we develop and deliver our products. We invest time, effort, knowledge, passion, pride and a meticulous process to guarantee the best user experience possible.