1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Flurish Group 150MG Hybrid 4 Piece Watermelon Box by Flurish Group
on July 24th, 2017
You have to eat the entire product to get any effect and the effect is brief. I tried two different dosages (150MG and 300MG) and neither one of them were worth the price. They are expensive when it comes to gummy products.