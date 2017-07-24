 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Flurish Group 150MG Hybrid 4 Piece Watermelon Box

Flurish Group 150MG Hybrid 4 Piece Watermelon Box

by Flurish Group

Skip to Reviews
2.01
Flurish Group Edibles Candy Flurish Group 150MG Hybrid 4 Piece Watermelon Box

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Flurish Group 150MG Hybrid 4 Piece Watermelon Box by Flurish Group

1 customer review

2.01

write a review

onebanana2

You have to eat the entire product to get any effect and the effect is brief. I tried two different dosages (150MG and 300MG) and neither one of them were worth the price. They are expensive when it comes to gummy products.

About this brand

Flurish Group Logo
FLURISH GROUP WAS CREATED WITH A MISSION TO CREATE THE BEST TASTING GOURMET GUMMY EDIBLES. WE FOUND FLURISH IN THE IDEA THAT TAKING YOUR CANNABIS SHOULD BE A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE.