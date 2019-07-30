Xltraviolent
on July 30th, 2019
MFD: 3/15/19 Cannabinoid total: 80.30 THC: 62.6 CDB: 1.1 CBGA: 2.7 Very dark in appearance, sugar consistency, looks like wet coffee grounds. Almost limoncello smelling, faint and sweet. Dab size: half/two thirds of a pea Tastes on the sweeter end of nothing, low smoking point so make sure to keep the temp down. Virtually instant head high, light creeping effect. Euphoric, pain and nausea relieving qualities. Mild anxiety increase. Oop, came back to add a little bit of a headache. Not bad for a $10 gram. Not bad.