  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Pillow Fight Wax Concentrate

Pillow Fight Wax Concentrate

by Forbidden Farms

4.01
4.01

Xltraviolent

MFD: 3/15/19 Cannabinoid total: 80.30 THC: 62.6 CDB: 1.1 CBGA: 2.7 Very dark in appearance, sugar consistency, looks like wet coffee grounds. Almost limoncello smelling, faint and sweet. Dab size: half/two thirds of a pea Tastes on the sweeter end of nothing, low smoking point so make sure to keep the temp down. Virtually instant head high, light creeping effect. Euphoric, pain and nausea relieving qualities. Mild anxiety increase. Oop, came back to add a little bit of a headache. Not bad for a $10 gram. Not bad.

About this brand

Forbidden Farms is a Tier III marijuana producer/ processor founded by the Balduff Brothers, Taylor and Garrett. Established in 2014, we are committed to providing a variety of premium marijuana and cannabis products to the recreational community – giving individuals 21 and older the ability to enjoy our products. With 96 different in-house strains, expect to see a rotating variety at your local retailer along with your favorites such as: Plushberry, American Pie, Chernobyl, and Blue Magoo.