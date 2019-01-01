Dehydrated Apple Cinnamon Slices 100mg 10-Pack
by Forbidden FruitWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Originally from Central Asia, apples have been grown around the world. Apples are packed with beneficial phytochemicals, fiber, and flavinoids. Paired along with cinnamon, which is also full of fiber, vitamins, calcium, iron, zinc, and more, our Cinnamon Apple Slices make for an incredibly tasty and healthy edible.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Forbidden Fruit
With the booming new legal-cannabis industry here in Colorado, the market has been saturated with THC-infused edibles laden with sugar, leaving consumers looking to avoid the harshness of smoking sacrificing one health concern for another. Here at Giving Tree Kitchens, we wanted to bring consumers an all-around, feel-good product, without sacrificing health in any sense. That’s when we came up with Forbidden Fruit — America’s 1ST all-natural, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, THC-infused dehydrated fruit slices. There’s really only one way to put it. THC. Naturally.