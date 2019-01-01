 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Dehydrated Apple Cinnamon Slices 100mg 10-Pack

Dehydrated Apple Cinnamon Slices 100mg 10-Pack

by Forbidden Fruit

Write a review
Forbidden Fruit Edibles Snack Foods Dehydrated Apple Cinnamon Slices 100mg 10-Pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Originally from Central Asia, apples have been grown around the world. Apples are packed with beneficial phytochemicals, fiber, and flavinoids. Paired along with cinnamon, which is also full of fiber, vitamins, calcium, iron, zinc, and more, our Cinnamon Apple Slices make for an incredibly tasty and healthy edible.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Forbidden Fruit Logo
With the booming new legal-cannabis industry here in Colorado, the market has been saturated with THC-infused edibles laden with sugar, leaving consumers looking to avoid the harshness of smoking sacrificing one health concern for another. Here at Giving Tree Kitchens, we wanted to bring consumers an all-around, feel-good product, without sacrificing health in any sense. That’s when we came up with Forbidden Fruit — America’s 1ST all-natural, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, THC-infused dehydrated fruit slices. There’s really only one way to put it. THC. Naturally.