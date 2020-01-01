 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
250mg THC Dehydrated Mango Fruit Slices

by Forbidden Fruit

About this product

Originally grown in India over 5,000 years ago, mangos are one of the most widely cultivated fruits. Mangos are so packed with vitamins, phytochemicals, polyphenols, carotenoids, terpenes and more, it’s easy to see why. Of its many constituents, the terpene myrcene is of particular interest. In addition to its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, myrcene increases the permeability of the blood-brain barrier, which can potentiate the effects of THC.

With the booming new legal-cannabis industry here in Colorado, the market has been saturated with THC-infused edibles laden with sugar, leaving consumers looking to avoid the harshness of smoking sacrificing one health concern for another. Here at Giving Tree Kitchens, we wanted to bring consumers an all-around, feel-good product, without sacrificing health in any sense. That’s when we came up with Forbidden Fruit — America’s 1ST all-natural, low-sugar, gluten-free, non-GMO, THC-infused dehydrated fruit slices. There’s really only one way to put it. THC. Naturally.