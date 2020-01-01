 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
1:6 Relief Suppository 70mg Single

by Foria

About this product

Vaginal Suppository Specifically formulated for relief from menstrual & pelvic discomfort, Foria Relief delivers the soothing benefits of full-spectrum cannabis directly to the area that needs it most — typically with little or no psychoactive effect. tested from sun-grown cannabis cultivated to organic standards Topically & locally delivers 60mg THC / 10mg CBD 100% organic-certified cocoa butter suppositories Independently-tested for purity: free of pesticides, heavy metals, microbes and other toxins

About this brand

From the start, Foria has been an innovator in non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, innovating cannabis-infused arousal oil & suppositories that are effective for menstrual relief and sexual healing & pleasure. Due to the intimate nature of those products, purity has always been our number one concern. Naturally, all our formulas use only the purest ingredients, either organic-certified or grown to organic standards. Whether THC/CBD cannabis or hemp-only CBD, our ingredients & products are independently tested for purity from all contaminants.