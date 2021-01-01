 Loading…

Formline Smell Proof Bag and Minimalist Wallet

About this product

Formline presents a Hybrid bag/wallet that can do it all. A pocket sized odor proof container with 4 built in credit card compartments. Fits easily in pocket, backpack or purse. Built into this PU leather wallet is the same activated charcoal technology used in all Formline bags and cases which locks in odors. Rest assured that your products are private, safe, and secure.

About this brand

Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

