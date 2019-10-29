 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

by Formline Supply

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply
Formline Supply Storage Flower Storage Smell Proof Bag - 7x6 Inches by Formline Supply

$18.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

THE TOP SHELF OF SMELL PROOF BAGS - Ultra Durable 600D Fabric with Activated Carbon Lining locks in smelly odor and helps keep product fresh. DESIGNED WITH YOUR ACCESSORIES IN MIND - In addition to protecting and preserving your favorite herbs, spices, teas, and even dog treats, our bags were the first to bring you mesh pocket organizers built to secure all your accessories A FINE BALANCE BETWEEN STORAGE AND PORTABILITY - 7x6 inches of odorless storage allows you to not only store your herbs and other product, but also to store Pax 2, 3, Grenco vapes and grinders. EASY TO USE - Durable Velcro closure locks scent in and allows for a quick seal and re-seal. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - All Formline Supply purchases are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ThaKiefThief

Awesome bag. Zero smell whatsoever. Great value!

About this brand

Formline Supply Logo
Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.