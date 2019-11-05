Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
$39.99MSRP
It stores everything you need, everywhere you go, always scent free. TAILORED SPECIFICALLY FOR ALL YOUR STORAGE NEEDS - 8 x 6 x 3 inches of modular configuration, extra pockets and zippers, and padded lining. There is nothing you can throw at this case that it won't hold and store safely. BUILT IN COMBINATION LOCK TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND LOVED ONES - Keep your products safe from accidental ingestion by dogs, pets, and family members. Don't settle for a cheap add on lock that can easily be lost, choose a bag with a built in combination lock. TOP SHELF PRODUCTS NEED TOP SHELF STORAGE - Formline is synonymous with the term Smell Proof and we are still the only odor proof brand with fashionable designs that allow us to be featured on sites alongside some of the largest names in street wear. It's 2019, you are no longer forced to buy these sorts of accessories with corny logos, or silly brand names. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Money-back guarantee. We ensure that you will be fully satisfied with your product or you will receive your money back.
on November 5th, 2019
I'm really pleased with my formline case. I love that it has a removable compartments, it makes storing different sizes items a breeze. The build quality of the product is top notch, I can tell this product will last me for year.
on October 29th, 2019
Safe, secure and ZERO smell. What more could you ask for?
on October 13th, 2019
This bag is amazing. K9Proof No odor escapes I recommend this product to anyone who wants to keep the aroma of anything from disturbing the peace go get anything that formline offers They have excellent customer service and support team. The products are the best out.