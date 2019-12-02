 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Powdered Donuts

by Fox Hollow Flora

Powdered Donuts by Fox Hollow Flora

1 customer review

Akamasen

Alright, this is some amazing flower! When I opened the jar the smell of doughy sweet confections was overwhelming in the best way. With mag might inspection the bud was dense with veritable mines full of tricomes that we’re protected by orange hairs protruding from every nook and cranny. I opted for a joint which I could only describe as smoking powdered sugar. The sweetness from the smoke lingered around. Sitting at 27% for THC, it’s a potent smoke. Writing this is hard. Just smoke it, man.

About this brand

The purpose of Fox Hollow Flora is to help humanity recover our inherited connection with cannabis by providing the world with flowers of utmost quality and products that represent our highest integrity. Our motivation is forged by the hard truth that you will always get out exactly what you put in. Our country is depending on us to set a standard for Pacific Northwest cannabis that will be unmatched by any other region in the world. We accept this honor to represent the great state of Oregon in this special moment of our nation’s history. We will never take it for granted. Core values at Fox Hollow Flora: 1. Respect: Consideration for Humanity and the Earth. 2. Integrity: Sincere in our decisions and Actions. 3. Family and Community: We all have a Stack in this Together. 4. Innovation: We will never limit ourselves to the Present.