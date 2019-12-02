Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Powdered Donuts by Fox Hollow Flora
on December 2nd, 2019
Alright, this is some amazing flower! When I opened the jar the smell of doughy sweet confections was overwhelming in the best way. With mag might inspection the bud was dense with veritable mines full of tricomes that we’re protected by orange hairs protruding from every nook and cranny. I opted for a joint which I could only describe as smoking powdered sugar. The sweetness from the smoke lingered around. Sitting at 27% for THC, it’s a potent smoke. Writing this is hard. Just smoke it, man.