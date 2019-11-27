Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Lineage: Chem 91 x Animal Cookies Description: Indica-leaning hybrid that crosses Chemdog 91 and Animal Cookies. Buds are large, dense, and sticky with specks of pink and purple throughout. Animal Gas’ terpene profile produces a gassy aroma with hints of vanilla and lemon on the backend. Flavors are gassy with a lingering cookie aftertaste. A perfect blend of old and new, Animal Gas reflects the classic Chemdog 91 flavor that veteran smokers know and love, while adding the newer Cookies flavor that has risen in popularity in recent years. Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics Flower Line: Flagship
on November 27th, 2019
The bomb.. 9.3/10.0