Animal Gas

by Freddy's Fuego

5.01
Lineage: Chem 91 x Animal Cookies Description: Indica-leaning hybrid that crosses Chemdog 91 and Animal Cookies. Buds are large, dense, and sticky with specks of pink and purple throughout. Animal Gas’ terpene profile produces a gassy aroma with hints of vanilla and lemon on the backend. Flavors are gassy with a lingering cookie aftertaste. A perfect blend of old and new, Animal Gas reflects the classic Chemdog 91 flavor that veteran smokers know and love, while adding the newer Cookies flavor that has risen in popularity in recent years. Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics Flower Line: Flagship

5.01

In our 16,000 sq. ft. facility we have 8 separate 24 light flower rooms, enabling our master growers to give hands on attention to every plant. Our perpetual harvest means that we’ll be taking down a room weekly for the rest of our lives! The most important factor to a successful grow operation is the ability to control the environment. Because of this, we designed our facility around a Closed Grow Environment(CGE) ideology. This allows us to control temperature, humidity, CO2 and optimal light distribution throughout each room. Our goal, was to design a facility that could replicate the quality of a professional 8-light grow, but doing so on a grander scale. Pheno Hunting is a key component to our brand, we're always researching to innovate & propel the palette of craft cannabis. We source our seeds from world renowned cannabis breeders such as Seed Junky Genetics, Skunk House Genetics, Exotic Genetix, Swamp Boys Seeds, Oni Seed Co and many more! The minuscule details define us. Quality cannabis is a lifestyle, it’s a culture, and here at Freddy’s Fuego we would like to share that philosophy with the world.