Vape Temescal Freedom Pen Cartridge White Chocolate 500mg

by Freedom Pen

About this product

Freedom Pen cartridge from Temescal. White Chocolate THC: 74.25%

About this strain

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.  

About this brand

Freedom Pen vapor cartridges are strain specific, full spectrum vapor cartridges. Their taste is unadulterated, true-to-strain terpene profiles and for that reason are unique in a wide and varying vapor cartridge market. Freedom Pens are not reformulated with terpenoids – their taste stands on the high quality flower used to make them.