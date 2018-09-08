Wookiewins
on September 8th, 2018
5- Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If I could give these products more stars I would!!! I have had a bad back for years, from production works and car accidents being tall etc.. Im tall 6'5 big frame guy. I have had to use prescription pain meds for years. Since I have been using Freshleaf CBD no more of the Pain meds. Some days Ill sleep wrong or just from long days of work and my back will be killing me I just drop a medicine dropper under my tongue and within 2-5 minutes My pain level goes from from and 8-10 to a 1 or 0!!! I rescently used it for when I was having and anxiety and it helped with that too! The product I mainly have used is the concentrate 600 mg but have recently tried their new Fresh Lotion and wow yet again just amazing product!! The Freshleaf Gummies and Freshleaf Full spectrum products work great too! I have given a friend of mine who is a stage 4 breast cancer patient and it helped her because she hates pain meds. She is now a fan as well. Even my Dad who is 66 has tried some of mine after working out in the yard all day and he was sore all over and worked great for him. Overall great quality products and I have tried a lot of CBD products and Freashleaf CBD is definitely the best based on my experience. A+++++, 10 Stars, Highly recommend! Keep up the good work Freashleaf CBD