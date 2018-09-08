 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Freshleaf CBD Concentrate 600mg

Freshleaf CBD

$80.00

Our signature Freshleaf CBD concentrate contains 99% pure cannabidiol (CBD) isolate derived from domestically grown USA hemp. Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity. Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information Batch coded Lot Coded Ingredient COA 3rd party testing on batches Decarb CO2 extracted isolate Size: 15ml Strengths: 150 / 350 / 600 / 1000 THC FREE Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerine, CBD Isolate

Wookiewins

5- Star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If I could give these products more stars I would!!! I have had a bad back for years, from production works and car accidents being tall etc.. Im tall 6'5 big frame guy. I have had to use prescription pain meds for years. Since I have been using Freshleaf CBD no more of the Pain meds. Some days Ill sleep wrong or just from long days of work and my back will be killing me I just drop a medicine dropper under my tongue and within 2-5 minutes My pain level goes from from and 8-10 to a 1 or 0!!! I rescently used it for when I was having and anxiety and it helped with that too! The product I mainly have used is the concentrate 600 mg but have recently tried their new Fresh Lotion and wow yet again just amazing product!! The Freshleaf Gummies and Freshleaf Full spectrum products work great too! I have given a friend of mine who is a stage 4 breast cancer patient and it helped her because she hates pain meds. She is now a fan as well. Even my Dad who is 66 has tried some of mine after working out in the yard all day and he was sore all over and worked great for him. Overall great quality products and I have tried a lot of CBD products and Freashleaf CBD is definitely the best based on my experience. A+++++, 10 Stars, Highly recommend! Keep up the good work Freashleaf CBD

About Us? No. About You. Freshleaf CBD isn’t about us. It’s about YOU! You who suffers from joint swelling or lives with constant anxiety. You who has borne the burden of chronic pain and suffered in silence for years. Our customers are why we exist and you are why Freshleaf CBD does what we do. Founded in 2016 by a team of sister-industry leaders, Freshleaf CBD was created with a singular goal: To improve the health and well being of those with treatable ailments and chronic pain using a holistic approach. Now, that said, we know you’re here to learn more about Freshleaf CBD, so pardon us while we brag a bit. Since our inception, Freshleaf CBD has developed a flawless reputation, becoming synonymous with quality and purity, thanks to our top-shelf line of CBD products that utilize only the cleanest, purest available CBD. We have developed, and are continuing to develop, a wide variety of CBD consumables, giving you a plethora of options for ingestion and dosage, while also providing the information and tools needed for you to make an informed decision on what product is right for your needs. No guesswork required here. We welcome you to peruse our site, take a look at our selection, educate yourself on our products, and reach out to us if you have any questions or concerns. We’re always happy to help. Thank you for being you. Love, The Freshleaf Team