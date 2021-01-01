Freshleaf CBD Concentrate 600mg
Product rating:
About this product
Our signature Freshleaf CBD concentrate contains 99% pure cannabidiol (CBD) isolate derived from domestically grown USA hemp.
Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity.
Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information
Batch coded
Lot Coded
Ingredient COA
3rd party testing on batches
Decarb CO2 extracted isolate
Size: 15ml
Strengths: 150 / 350 / 600 / 1000
THC FREE
Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerine, CBD Isolate
Manufactured in-house at Freshleaf CBD’s laboratory for quality, consistency, and purity.
Each bottle is labeled with a QR code leading to product information
Batch coded
Lot Coded
Ingredient COA
3rd party testing on batches
Decarb CO2 extracted isolate
Size: 15ml
Strengths: 150 / 350 / 600 / 1000
THC FREE
Ingredients: Propylene Glycol, Vegetable Glycerine, CBD Isolate
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!