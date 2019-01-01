 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
PULVERISETTE 19 Cutting Mill System (P19)

by Fritsch Milling & Sizing, Inc.

The P19 Precision Cutting Mill System is used to create controllable, reproducible particle size to optimize CO2 extraction yield, pre-roll quality, or other ingredients.

Founded in 1920, Fritsch has worked closely with the cannabis industry for years to optimize both production & laboratory milling solutions. Whether grinding for extractions, pre-rolls, or other ingredients, the P19 Precision Cutting Mill sets the new standard for controllable, reproducible performance. For the analytical testing laboratory, Fritsch offers the PULVERISETTE 0 cryo-mill for edibles, and PULVERISETTE 14 rotor mill for fast sample homogenization. Please visit www.fritsch-us.com, for additional information.