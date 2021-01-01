Fuehl Vape Tank - Colorado Sour Chem 0.5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons. Completely uncut - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG. Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
