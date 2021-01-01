GME Cookies Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
About this product
Fuehl pre-filled vape cartridges utilize ultra-refined cannabis distillate to ensure consistent potency & purity. These flavorful tanks are perfect for on-the-go consumption and are compatible with any 510 thread battery.
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.
