Jupiter's Dwarf Distillate Cartridge 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Typical potency: 70-80% Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons UNCUT - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG
About this brand
Fuehl Vape
Fuehl Vape Tanks - Denver, CO Flavorful & potent! Perfect for a weekend getaway.
