 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. FULL SPECTRUM TATTOO AFTER CARE 500MG 1OZ

FULL SPECTRUM TATTOO AFTER CARE 500MG 1OZ

by Fully Activated CBD

Write a review
Fully Activated CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals FULL SPECTRUM TATTOO AFTER CARE 500MG 1OZ

$30.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Protect your art naturally with our organic blend of herbs and oils to help heal and maintain your tattoos. Fully Activated knows about tattoo care. We use only the finest CBD oil extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp. Fully Activated prepares our products on site and in small batches to ensure quality and consistency. Available in 500mg.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fully Activated CBD Logo
We craft high quality CBD products, for both you and your pets, in small batches to preserve the terpene & cannabinoid profile of each product. All products are derived from locally sourced hemp, grown in Colorado. All natural, gluten-free ingredients.