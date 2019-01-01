About this product

Our CBD only Tincture provides us the opportunity to ingest pure CBD and zero THC. This tincture is made using a high quality CBD Isolate which is extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp plants. This formula contains no THC and is completely non-psychoactive, although there will be no "high" feeling associated with any of our products. Available in 600mg, 1200mg, 2500mg, 5000mg. When used in conjunction with other health practices cannabinoid compounds can synergistically feed and nourish the Endocannabinoid system, this system is highly capable of helping us find and maintain homeostasis in the body. When homeostasis is achieved the body will function at its most optimum level, therefore it can hopefully begin healing itself. The dropper bottle allows you to accurately measure your dosage of CBD oil. Our organically grown Hemp derived CBD oil that is blended with an Organic coconut MCT oil, we guarantee that our bottles contain the labeled amount CBD. We can provide 3rd party lab testing to verify this. Our CBD only-zero THC tincture doesn’t have a strong flavor or any odor, we don't find it necessary to add flavoring of any sort. It's plain and simple, just how it should be. Our CBD tincture is made with love from organically grown CBD rich hemp plants that are grown right here in Colorado. Our CBD rich hemp fields are certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and our lab and manufacturing facilities are approved by the Denver Department of Health.