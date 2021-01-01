 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Heavy Duty Fruity Pre-Roll 1g

Heavy Duty Fruity Pre-Roll 1g

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Heavy Duty Fruity Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Heavy Duty Fruity Pre-Roll 1g by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co.

About this brand

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co. Logo
Our premium flower brand featuring the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. These buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review