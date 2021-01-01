About this product

Incredible flavour! Customizable your the color of your nibs, and oven symbols! The Furna Vaporizer is comes with 2 dry herb ovens that you can swap in seconds. Pre-load them before so you don't have to mess with ground herb while you're out. Like concentrates? We've got your covered. Our accessory concentrate oven (sold separately) swaps in instantly and heats your concentrate directly on a ceramic heater. It takes seconds to swap pre-packed ovens allowing you to switch flavors when you want, and share the experience wherever you are. No hassle to clean, no problem to keep discreet. When you're ready to go, flip the oven to keep your mouthpiece completely protected from pocket lint. New Features: - Get the most out of your herb with a boost of heat at the press of a button. - Built in Soak time. Heats up fast, then soaks for 10seconds to give you a great first draw. - Adjustable Idle temps, Save your herb by turning it off, or jump back into the action faster. Comes with 2 Dry herb ovens and all the accessories you need. Concentrate ovens sold separately.