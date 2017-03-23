 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Pre-roll Storage Tubes

Pre-roll Storage Tubes

by Futurola

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Futurola Smoking Smoking Accessories Pre-roll Storage Tubes

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Assorted Storage Tube colors include: transparent, black, turquoise, green, yellow, tangerine, rose Assorted Cap colors include: white, silver, black, purple, dark blue, turquoise, light blue, green, yellow, tangerine, red, rose, army green, bronze, brown

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

IanWhiteLightning

If you hypothetically wanted to sneak a blunt through a security checkpoint. This is the perfect way to keep it safe. Ive never been caught. #420sweepstakes

About this brand

Futurola Logo
Futurola is the lifestyle brand for rollers all across the globe. The family run business established its roots in the Coffeeshop industry in 1997 and over the years, Futurola has grown into a premier manufacturer for top of the industry 420 friendly products.