RYO King Size Cone Roller Gift Box

by Futurola

About this product

The RYO King Size Cone Roller Gift Box includes RYO King Size Cone Roller, Herb Grinder, King Size & King Size Slim Rolling Papers, Storage Tube, Regular Filter Tips, and KS Replacement Mat. Available in silver.

piccadilley

Everything you need to roll the perfect joints!

About this brand

Futurola is the lifestyle brand for rollers all across the globe. The family run business established its roots in the Coffeeshop industry in 1997 and over the years, Futurola has grown into a premier manufacturer for top of the industry 420 friendly products.