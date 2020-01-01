About this product

Grenco Science is proud to announce their latest collaboration with BADWOOD, and up-and-coming streetwear brand, started by young Los Angeles artist, Natalie Wood. The "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" G Pen Elite (For Ground Material) is emblazoned with original yet distinct BADWOOD artwork. Each kit comes inside a commemorative make-up vanity box with a clutch bag featuring the now-iconic "BADWOOD SKI MASK" logo, customized accessories including a compact mirror, a bottle opener grinder card, miniature permanent marker, rolling tray, temporary lip tattoos, and adhesive bandages, making it the perfect kit for a girl's night out. Each BADWOOD G Pen Elite Vaporizer comes standard with a USB charging cable, G Pen Tool, and cleaning brush. Experience quick and easy vaporization of ground material on-the-go. See how it "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" with the limited-edition BADWOOD G Pen Elite Vaporizer.