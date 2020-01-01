SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Grenco Science is proud to announce their latest collaboration with BADWOOD, and up-and-coming streetwear brand, started by young Los Angeles artist, Natalie Wood. The "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" G Pen Elite (For Ground Material) is emblazoned with original yet distinct BADWOOD artwork. Each kit comes inside a commemorative make-up vanity box with a clutch bag featuring the now-iconic "BADWOOD SKI MASK" logo, customized accessories including a compact mirror, a bottle opener grinder card, miniature permanent marker, rolling tray, temporary lip tattoos, and adhesive bandages, making it the perfect kit for a girl's night out. Each BADWOOD G Pen Elite Vaporizer comes standard with a USB charging cable, G Pen Tool, and cleaning brush. Experience quick and easy vaporization of ground material on-the-go. See how it "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" with the limited-edition BADWOOD G Pen Elite Vaporizer.
Be the first to review this product.