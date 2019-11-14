Bbruley97
on November 14th, 2019
Beautiful pale buds with brilliant orange hairs. Light citrus and soapy flavor with a warm and fuzzy body buzz that's very relaxing and a tingly head high that's very euphoric.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Orange Bubblegum by Gabriel
on November 14th, 2019
Beautiful pale buds with brilliant orange hairs. Light citrus and soapy flavor with a warm and fuzzy body buzz that's very relaxing and a tingly head high that's very euphoric.