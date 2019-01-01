 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GaGa Edibles Candy The Juicy 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Gaga Edibles introduces The Juicy, a soft, chewy, juicy taffy with a hint of citrus and natural fruit flavors. With 10 mg in each serving, this taffy will satisfy your cravings and deliver a potent dose of relaxation. Gaga Edibles is a Washington-based company that focuses on producing consistent premium cannabis products. Pack of 10 pieces with 10 mg each for a total of 100 mg per package.

About this brand

Washington-based company that processes and distributes a broad line of quality concentrates, edibles, and pre-roll products.We have a commitment to providing premium and consistent products.