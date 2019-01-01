About this product

Gaga Edibles introduces The Juicy, a soft, chewy, juicy taffy with a hint of citrus and natural fruit flavors. With 10 mg in each serving, this taffy will satisfy your cravings and deliver a potent dose of relaxation. Gaga Edibles is a Washington-based company that focuses on producing consistent premium cannabis products. Pack of 10 pieces with 10 mg each for a total of 100 mg per package.