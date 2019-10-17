 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Bull

by Garden Remedies

Blue Bull by Garden Remedies

Medicinal74

One of my new TOP 5 favorite strains ever. I have fibromyalgia and this strain is amazing. Lifted my mood, reduced my stress, pain, insomnia...you name it. It definitely checked off ALL my boxes. I hope the despensaries keep this on hand. Thumbs up to the Commonwealth Alternative Care for growing it & Patriot Care for having it :0)!!!

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).