Medicinal74 on October 17th, 2019

One of my new TOP 5 favorite strains ever. I have fibromyalgia and this strain is amazing. Lifted my mood, reduced my stress, pain, insomnia...you name it. It definitely checked off ALL my boxes. I hope the despensaries keep this on hand. Thumbs up to the Commonwealth Alternative Care for growing it & Patriot Care for having it :0)!!!