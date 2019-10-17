Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Blue Bull by Garden Remedies
on October 17th, 2019
One of my new TOP 5 favorite strains ever. I have fibromyalgia and this strain is amazing. Lifted my mood, reduced my stress, pain, insomnia...you name it. It definitely checked off ALL my boxes. I hope the despensaries keep this on hand. Thumbs up to the Commonwealth Alternative Care for growing it & Patriot Care for having it :0)!!!