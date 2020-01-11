Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies by Garden Remedies
on January 11th, 2020
To see these two strain names on the label are both inviting and intimidating depending on what your plans are. Bold taste of past generation flower with potency of modern grow methods. Uplifting and euphoric but still with a clarity of mind to go through the motions planned to enjoy this hybrid's effect. Spot on for getting through a movie, netflix binging, or creative thoughts. Higher doses would fit the bill for pain relief and mild anxiety when it's not time for bed.