Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies

by Garden Remedies

5.01
Garden Remedies Cannabis Flower Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel x Animal Cookies by Garden Remedies

1 customer review

5.01

Cannakindaguy

To see these two strain names on the label are both inviting and intimidating depending on what your plans are. Bold taste of past generation flower with potency of modern grow methods. Uplifting and euphoric but still with a clarity of mind to go through the motions planned to enjoy this hybrid's effect. Spot on for getting through a movie, netflix binging, or creative thoughts. Higher doses would fit the bill for pain relief and mild anxiety when it's not time for bed.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).