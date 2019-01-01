 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Garden Remedies

About this product

This Indica dominant hybrid is the winner of the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and a cherished strain among many fans of Kush. Whitwalker OG is a variation of SFV OG Kush created by Gold Coast Collection. The smooth flavors and easy to love effects make it a no-brainer for most cannabis lovers. Medicinally, this strain is marvelous for a host of uses, especially for mental health and mood disorders.

About this brand

Garden Remedies currently operates dispensaries in Melrose (medical) and Newton (medical and adult use) and Marlborough (adult use).