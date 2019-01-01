About this product

This Indica dominant hybrid is the winner of the 2013 High Times Amsterdam Cannabis Cup and a cherished strain among many fans of Kush. Whitwalker OG is a variation of SFV OG Kush created by Gold Coast Collection. The smooth flavors and easy to love effects make it a no-brainer for most cannabis lovers. Medicinally, this strain is marvelous for a host of uses, especially for mental health and mood disorders.