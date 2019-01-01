About this product

Type: Indica (indica / sativa) Indoor Production: 450-500 gr/m2 Outdoor Production: 1000-1300 gr/plant Indoor Flowering: 60-65 days Outdoor Harvest: October (Northern Hemisphere) – April (southern Hemisphere) BLUBONIK is the result from working with one of our Canadian genetics that has been preserved since the beginning of the GENEHTIK seed bank. It is a cross of the well-known KOOTENAY BLUEBERRY with another BLUEBERRY which we have feminized, resulting in this creation rich in aromas and flavors whilst maintaining the original characteristics. It is an average height plant, with a robust growth and large leaves. During the flowering process it produces very thick and long buds with a good amount of resin and its flowering period lasts about 8 to 9 weeks. Its effects are strong resembling those of an Indica and is not suitable for those seeking milder effects. It is a very narcotic plant with a blueberry flavor and aroma, a classic from the Blueberry family.