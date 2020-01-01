Rhiza Nova Complete Concentrate ~ Probiotics to increase your yield
by Ameret
BioBud is a powerful bloom stimulator that generates explosive flowering and massive fruit production. BioBud increases metabolic activity and mineral uptake by utilizing bio-stimulants and transport enhancers. This induces abundant, dense floral clusters during the crucial flowering and fruiting phases. The results are spectacular flowers and more flavorful fruits. Use BioBud during the flowering phase of plant growth with any base fertilizer in any garden soil, potting mix, or other growing media. Quantities: 1 Quart 1 Gallon 2.5 Gallon 6 Gallon
