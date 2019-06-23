About this product

Introducing the coolest, easiest to use and healthiest smoking device on the planet — The Genius Pipe. Pipes like TOP Secret Stealth are the result of over 20 years of intensive research by their founders in the field of Fluid Dynamics. Hidden inside each Genius Pipe is a patented dimple design that creates millions of micro-vortices with every breath. These vortices act as a super clever filter that cleans and cools smoke without water. With vaporizers, bongs and pipes you lose the best part of the experience, the taste. If all tobacco, dry herb and concentrates tasted and smelled the same, there wouldn’t be hundreds of strains available to us. Because with Genius, you no longer need water to cool your smoke. This revolutionary product allows you to experience original flavor and aroma just like the nature intended! On top of that, it’s coughless. That’s right, coughless. Cooler smoke means no more burned lungs and throat, unpleasant experiences, or coughing. When it comes to cleaning a Genius, it’s got the be the easiest pipe to clean on the planet. The pipe is held together by 12 super strong magnets. The magnets ensure a snug fit that will hold up as long as you own the pipe, which also makes it extremely easy to clean on the go. All you have to do is separate the top from the bottom, wipe it down with 70% alcohol, slap it back together, and it’s literally as clean as the first time you used it. The medical grade anodized finish will also aid in cleaning of any tough, sticky residue and will sustain heavy use without damage to the pipe’s beautiful look. It’s incredibly sleek, discreet, and small enough to fit in your handbag, purse, or pocket. It’s perfect for whatever setting you find yourself in. Also, it has a cover. You can pack a bowl, put it in your pocket just like a phone, and when you get to your destination, it’s still packed. The cover keeps your pipe from losing your smoking material of choice and makes Genius smell-proof. This stylish and authoritative pipe will challenge any object in the room when it comes to its essence, function, and beauty and is guaranteed to become an excellent conversation piece. But only you, the holder of TOP Secret will know its true value. The Top Secret is: The one who smokes this pipe controls the room. Product Details Colors: Black/Black Materials: Aluminum, Steel Measurements: 7"L x 1.5"W x 0.3"H Origin: United States — Smoke Cools Without Water — Prevents You From Coughing — Held Together By Magnets — Easy To Clean — Cover Prevents Smells From Escaping — Warranty: Manufacturer's 1 Year Limited