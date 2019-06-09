 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GG Strains is proud to announce GlueChee, words cant describe her but she is unique from all who have tried her. GlueChee really pulls the top qualities from each of her parents, you can really taste and smell the cheese, yet brings over the high from Original Glue (GG4) GlueChee Certified GG Strains Cross • Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Cheese • Hybrid: Indica Dominant • Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains • THC Range: THC Range: 21-24% • Aroma: She has a unique funk • Flavor: Very Unique • Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed. • Medicinal Benefits*: Insomnia, Anxiety, PTSD, and Appetite Stimulant • Form: Clone Only • Flowers: 58 days and 63 days. • Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor • Vegetation: Relatively Fast • Certified Crosses: None • Hashtags: #GlueChee

reezykhalifa1017

Very strong aroma lovely smoke. I don't know how they did it but these two strains are amazing together 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.