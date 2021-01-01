About this product

GG Strains is proud to announce GlueChee, words cant describe her but she is unique from all who have tried her. GlueChee really pulls the top qualities from each of her parents, you can really taste and smell the cheese, yet brings over the high from Original Glue (GG4)

GlueChee Certified GG Strains Cross

• Lineage: Original Glue (GG4) x Cheese

• Hybrid: Indica Dominant

• Breeders: Joesy Whales, Lone Watty founders of GG Strains

• THC Range: THC Range: 21-24%

• Aroma: She has a unique funk

• Flavor: Very Unique

• Effects: High is Heavy, Strong Buzz, Leaving you warm and relaxed.

• Medicinal Benefits*: Insomnia, Anxiety, PTSD, and Appetite Stimulant

• Form: Clone Only

• Flowers: 58 days and 63 days.

• Yield: High Yield – Indoor/Outdoor

• Vegetation: Relatively Fast

• Certified Crosses: None

• Hashtags: #GlueChee