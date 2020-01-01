 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  GG Strains LLC
GG Strains LLC

#GetGlued "Let Mother Nature Take Care of You"

New Glue (GG5) fka Gorilla Glue 5
Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4
Sister Glue (GG1) fka Gorilla Glue 1
New Glue (GG5) fka Gorilla Glue 5
About GG Strains LLC

Official Home of GG Strains, Creators of award-winning Original Glue #GG4 fka Gorilla Glue #4, also creators of Sister Glue (GG1) & New Glue (GG5) Purple Glue, and GlueChee Veterans in all aspects of cultivation & breeding of medical & recreational cannabis/marijuana! . Original Glue (GG4) fka Gorilla Glue 4 was the first and only GG strain to be released to the public. Winter of 2016 we officially launched New Glue (GG5) in limited release areas along with Sister Glue (GG1). To make sure you are getting verified product please feel free and contact us or view our website to check out our partners, and cultivators in authorized states.

Available in

United States, California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana, Rhode Island, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan