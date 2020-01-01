 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Muscle & Joint - 750mg

Muscle & Joint - 750mg

by Giving Tree CBD

Write a review
Giving Tree CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Muscle & Joint - 750mg

$56.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The great thing about CBD capsules is each dose is exact and already measured out for you. Many people prefer using CBD capsules because they are simple, discreet, and portable.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Giving Tree CBD Logo
Hemp Derived CBD