Fire OG [3.5g Jar]
About this product
If you’re looking for a cerebral yet smooth experience, the aptly-named Fire OG provides a perfect warm glow. Offering a long-lasting, relaxing mind and body high, it first uplifts with feelings of euphoria, then drifts and settles into a subdued, more sedative state. Features those classic, complex OG flavors and effects that have made the lineage so beloved. Fire indeed. Feelings: Centered, Cerebral, Sedated Flavor: Earthy, Citrusy, Piney Usage: Chilling, Thinking, Relaxing Lineage: OG Kush x SFV OG Top Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
About this brand
Glass House Farms
