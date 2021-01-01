About this product

This strain lives up to its namesake in all the right ways: it smells of sweet vanilla and sugary dough, it’s flushed with frosty trichomes, and delivers a world-class brain-freeze the moment you bite in. A cross between Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, Ice Cream Cake comes on heavy with a rich body high, making it ideal for relieving stress and muscle pain. Or just sinking into the couch to toast the end of the day. And like all great desserts, you’ll be ready for a good night’s sleep the moment you’re done. Feelings soothing, relaxing, sleepy Flavor sweet vanilla, cream, pastry dough Usage sauna-soak, winding down the day, bedtime Lineage: Wedding Cake x Gelato #33 Top Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool