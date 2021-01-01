Orange Creamsicle [3.5g Jar]
by Glass House Farms
About this product
Creamy, dreamy, summery Orange Creamsicle is a citrus confection that quickly supplies a delightful sugar-rush to the head. As delicious on the palate as you’d expect, its energy kick and mood boost are perfect for getting giggly with friends, getting things done, or getting creative. A true treat, like dessert for the senses and the mind. We just love it. Feelings: Euphoric, Happy, Creative Flavor: Orange, Vanilla, Sugar Usage: Get happy, get things done, get outside the box Lineage: Orange Crush x Juicy Fruit
About this brand
Glass House Farms
