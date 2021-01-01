 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Rolls Choice [3.5g Jar]

Rolls Choice [3.5g Jar]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower Rolls Choice [3.5g Jar]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Born from the infamous duo OG Kush and Chem Dawg, Roll’s Choice lets your body and mind ride off into the sunset with the top down. Leading with a skunky aroma with a sour yet piney finish, these sticky hybrid buds give you an upbeat burst of energy that gives way to a hazy head high. As the stress melts from your body and mind, this top-shelf strain will take you on a journey. Feelings: Relaxed, Carefree, Uplifted Flavor: Sour Funk, Pine, Diesel Usage: Binge Watching, Nighttime Sesh, Deep Breathing Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review