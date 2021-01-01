About this product

Set your body and mind on cruise control and let Tangelo Flo take the wheel. With a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC, these balanced buds offer a calming high without the overwhelming effects of THC for a smooth ride all day long. Straight from the geniuses at Front Range Genetics, expect to find the soft scent of ripe cherries with undertones of zesty lemon and deep funk. For those times you don’t want to get stoned to the bone but want some sweet relief, let go and let Tangelo Flo work its magic. Feelings: Balanced, Present, Soothed Flavor: Funk, Cherry, Citrus Usage: Relief, All Day Smoke Fest, Nightcap Top Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene