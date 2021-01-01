 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. WiFi OG [7g Smalls]

WiFi OG [7g Smalls]

by Glass House Farms

Write a review
Glass House Farms Cannabis Flower WiFi OG [7g Smalls]

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This balanced, bright hybrid is a great fit for daytime use and achieves its effects without any drowsy, energy-sapping come-down. With buds that look uncannily like a snow-dusted forest, WiFi OG is ideal for artistic endeavors and social gatherings, or just a little boost in lieu of that afternoon espresso. The moment you’re connected, WiFi OG will leave you feeling focused and inspired, ready to tackle the day with a few extra megabytes of speed. Feelings: cerebral, uplifting, focused Flavor: minty pine, sweet citrus, black pepper Usage: daytime get-togethers, energy boost, creativity jolt

About this brand

Glass House Farms Logo
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems. Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review