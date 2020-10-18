 Loading…

Hybrid

Hellfire OG

by Glasshouse Extracts

Glasshouse Extracts Cannabis Flower Hellfire OG

Hellfire OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.

Sun Oct 18 2020
m........4
Glasshouse continues to amaze. This is the kush to end all kush. Nuff said.