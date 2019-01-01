 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Tools & accessories
  5. Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

by Glassics

Write a review
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber
Glassics Dabbing Tools & Accessories Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber

$15.00MSRP

About this product

Buy Here: https://www.glassics.co/quartz-carb-cap-dabber/ This 2-in-1 Quartz Carb Cap & Dabber is the perfect addition to many of our Domeless Nails, specifically our Domeless Quartz Nails. When using a Carb Cap in conjunction with a Domeless Nail, airflow is greatly reduced in the process of taking a hit. This function allows the user to heat up their Domeless Nail to a much lower temperature which preserves the flavors and characteristics of concentrates, creates smoother hits and greatly enhances the overall experience. The dabber at the top of the Carb Cap also functions as both a grip for cool handling as well as a convenient dabber for applying concentrates to nails. More Information on Carb Caps and Low Temperature Oil Applications can be found in our Blog.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Glassics Logo
Glassics is a Seattle-based company striving to provide a more satisfying online headshop experience focusing on function, simplicity and affordability. Here you will find only the most iconic and practical scientific glass water pipe designs and accessories that meet the needs of both first-time and veteran smokers alike with no room for gimmicky or flashy products. Our carefully curated selection makes shopping a breeze and ensures that you will find what you need at the best possible price.