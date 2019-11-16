RabbitHoleAZN
on November 16th, 2019
Nice flower for nighttime. Very strong herbal notes with a hint of pine. Very deep body high and calming of the mind for quickly falling asleep.
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.