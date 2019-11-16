About this strain
Pineapple Skunk by Humbolt Seeds is a hybrid cross between Pineapple, Skunk #1, and Cheese. This fragrant plant offers a sweet, pineapple aroma with strong, physical effects. Known for its couch lock potential, Pineapple Skunk is optimal for relieving stress, insomnia, and pain and is best experienced during inactive hours. Indoor or outdoor grows are viable options for beginning and veteran growers alike, with higher yields indoors flowering around 8 weeks.
Pineapple Skunk effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
