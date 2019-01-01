 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Bliss "Mood Stabilization" 1500mg Agave

Bliss "Mood Stabilization" 1500mg Agave

by Gloriblends

$175.00MSRP

About this product

The goal of Bliss is to create balanced mood. This blend supports relieving the effects of anxiety and depression, while putting a little “pep in your step.” Bliss contains essential cannabinoids that work to regulate moods.The terpene blend has relaxing properties, targets both anxiety and depression through the CB-2 receptor of the ECS and bright notes that cause energizing effects.

About this brand

Glori Blends provides the highest quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oil products available, delivered right to your door. With so many choices available, it can be difficult to decide which one is right for you, let us help. Try Glori Blends and you will see. Experience it for yourself.